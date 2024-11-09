FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.69. 74,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 46,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 295,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 70,434 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 44,913.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 141,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 102,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

