Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

FIVE opened at $86.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

