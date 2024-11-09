First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Stock Position Raised by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the quarter. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFTY. Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 186,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $280.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

