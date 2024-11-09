First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6,228.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 296,975 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,521,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $876,000.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

