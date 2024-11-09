First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.91. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

