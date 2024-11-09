Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 7869707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.71.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,783,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,657,000 after acquiring an additional 525,305 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,603,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,124 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

