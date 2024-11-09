Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,325,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,181.7% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $2,340,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 183,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.34 and a 12-month high of $287.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

