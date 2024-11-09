Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,443 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.60% of ATS worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ATS by 91.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth $286,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATS in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ATS by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATS opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.05. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.70.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

