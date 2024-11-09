Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,587 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Etsy worth $37,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Etsy by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after acquiring an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 517,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $30,257.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $280,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $53.31 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.