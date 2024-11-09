Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 841,813 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 841,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,773,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.29% of Bentley Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.
In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at $617,371,146. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares in the company, valued at $820,471,566.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,371,146. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $16,168,176 in the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
