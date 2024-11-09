Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 610,224 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 610,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $11,992,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $9,974,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $9,627,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $9,080,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVV stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

