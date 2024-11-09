Fiera Capital Corp Buys 2,340 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of BRP worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BRP by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BRP by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance acquired a new position in BRP in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.9 %

DOOO stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $77.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cibc World Mkts downgraded BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DOOO

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.