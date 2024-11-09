Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Average Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the zero analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

FSZ opened at C$9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$852.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.85.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total value of C$240,046.80. In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.57, for a total transaction of C$240,046.80. Insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $1,601,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.