Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 860.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11,438.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $493,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $27.11.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

