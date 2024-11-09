F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.8 %

FG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 74,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,661. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.37 and a beta of 1.32. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is -1,399.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 218.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 14,687.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

