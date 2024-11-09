FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.69 and traded as high as $1.80. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 963 shares.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.16.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

