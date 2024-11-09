Fairway Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 113,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $364.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.61 and its 200 day moving average is $330.46. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.51 and a fifty-two week high of $365.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

