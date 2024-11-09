Fairway Wealth LLC Buys 8,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after acquiring an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

