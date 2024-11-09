Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 3,092 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $514.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $369.57 and a 52-week high of $514.92.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

