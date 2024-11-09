Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

