Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.59 and last traded at C$16.20, with a volume of 38964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

Fairfax India Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

