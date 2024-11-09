Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Wallace Sells 10 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Wallace sold 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,854.09, for a total transaction of C$18,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$420,878.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,835.68 on Friday. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$1,171.70 and a twelve month high of C$1,890.36. The company has a market cap of C$42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,706.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,598.74.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,325.00 to C$1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,850.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.