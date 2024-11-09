Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

