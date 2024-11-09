Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Gordian Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $120.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $131.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

