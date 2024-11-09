Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $134.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.88.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $6.63 on Friday, reaching $180.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

