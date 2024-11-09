Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 649.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,209,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,530,000 after buying an additional 14,046,913 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,346,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 1,673,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,106,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.02 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

