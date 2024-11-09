Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.54% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $2,017,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVN stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

