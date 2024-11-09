Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,099 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,099 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Target by 156.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $149.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $105.23 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

