Executive Wealth Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Holistic Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $14,234,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $190.16. The company has a market capitalization of $524.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

