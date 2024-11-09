Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $708.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 103,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 305,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.