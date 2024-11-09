Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), reports. Evolus had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 855.07%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.81 million. Evolus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

EOLS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 1,276,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evolus by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Evolus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

