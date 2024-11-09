Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2024

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLSGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), reports. Evolus had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 855.07%. The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.81 million. Evolus updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Evolus Price Performance

EOLS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $13.68. 1,276,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Evolus news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,559.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Evolus by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Evolus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Evolus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Earnings History for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.