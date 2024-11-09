Evercore ISI Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $680.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $560.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $625.64.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $613.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.18. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 243.82% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

