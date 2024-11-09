Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $109.00 and last traded at $109.00. 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.00.
Euronext Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52.
About Euronext
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
