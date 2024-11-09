ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1426 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

The ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of mortgage REITs. Leverage is reset quarterly. MVRL was launched on Jun 2, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

