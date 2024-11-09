Equitable Trust Co. Sells 8,480 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,125,000 after buying an additional 250,610 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,671,000 after acquiring an additional 92,461 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.