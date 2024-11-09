Equitable Trust Co. Sells 142 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2,851.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 431.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after purchasing an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.10.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $324.31 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $324.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.39. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 405.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.31.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.