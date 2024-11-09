Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $156.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $80,920.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,242.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,259. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

