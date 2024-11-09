Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 2,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oracle by 13.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,365 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 71.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

ORCL opened at $189.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $524.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $190.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

