Equitable Trust Co. Buys 3,468 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.3% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.5% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $4,043,950 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Bank of America upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $243.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

