Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe stock opened at $494.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.42. The company has a market cap of $217.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

