Equifax CEO Mark W. Begor to Continue Company Leadership Beyond 2025Atlanta, November 7, 2024 – Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has announced that Mark W. Begor will extend his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) beyond the current expiration of his employme

About Equifax
Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.
