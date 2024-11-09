Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. 239,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,971. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of -0.26.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $94.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $28,693.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $39,867.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,783.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,187 shares of company stock valued at $155,947 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 427.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $464,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

