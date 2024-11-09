Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Earnings Results

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $505.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Enovis updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.750-2.800 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. 704,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.26. Enovis has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $65.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

