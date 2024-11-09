Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 13,314 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $1,354,566.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,688,369.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $73.85.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enova International by 27.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

