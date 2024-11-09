EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.20 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.
EnerSys Stock Performance
ENS traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.
EnerSys Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ENS
Insider Activity at EnerSys
In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EnerSys
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.