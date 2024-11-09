EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.20 million. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

