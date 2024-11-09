EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.675-$3.765 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. EnerSys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.750-9.050 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,899. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

