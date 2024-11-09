Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 7754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

