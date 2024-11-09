Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 833,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,062,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.