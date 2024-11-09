Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,359,000 after buying an additional 194,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $127.26 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $128.56. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

