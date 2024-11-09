ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.

Shares of ECN stock traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,672. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08, a current ratio of 10.77 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of C$823.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

