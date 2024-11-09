ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ECN. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.52.
ECN Capital Stock Up 23.6 %
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$79.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.42 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2446449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
